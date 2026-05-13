The Struts' Luke Spiller shares new solo single, 'When I Die Will I Miss Living'

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller has released a new solo single called "When I Die Will I Miss Living."

The track follows Spiller's debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes And Wine, which was released in 2025.

You can watch the video for "When I Die Will I Miss Living" on YouTube. According to Spiller's Instagram Story, the song will be featured in Wednesday night's episode of the NBC series Chicago Med.

The Struts, meanwhile, have been in the studio working on their next record. Their most recent album is 2023's Pretty Vicious.

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