The Struts crave a different kind of buzz with "Royals" cove

By Josh Johnson

The Struts have shared a cover of the Lorde hit "Royals."

For their rendition, Luke Spiller and company turn the minimalist alt-pop classic into a full-fledged rocker, complete with pounding drums and big guitar solos. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

The Struts have also been covering "Royals" during their 2023 tour, which is currently in Europe. They'll return to the U.S. for a headlining run in November.

Meanwhile, a new Struts album, Pretty Vicious, is due out November 3. It includes the single "Too Good at Raising Hell."

