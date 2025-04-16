The Struts announce North American tour celebrating 10th anniversary of debut album

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Josh Johnson

The Struts have announced a North American tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Everybody Wants.

The outing launches July 31 in Toronto and concludes Sept. 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Dirty Honey will support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheStruts.com.

Everybody Wants was first released in 2014 in The Struts' native England and then was reissued in 2016 in North America, so we guess celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025 splits the difference. The album spawned the singles "Could Have Been Me" and "Kiss This."

Ahead of the tour, frontman Luke Spiller will release his debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine, on April 25.

Dirty Honey, meanwhile, appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to perform their song "When I'm Gone." The track was originally released in 2019, but has seen renewed interest since being included on the soundtrack for A Minecraft Movie.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

