Streaming in the name of: Rage's signature hit enters Spotify Billions Club

Rage Against the Machine's signature hit "Killing in the Name" has officially entered Spotify's Billions Club.

The 1992 single is the first Rage track to make the playlist, which collects every song on Spotify with at least 1 billion streams.

Guitarist Tom Morello commemorated the milestone in a social media post, writing, "Thanks to all those who listened to it: those who love it, those who hate it, and those that have enjoyed it without understanding it."

"Righteous proof that rebel music and irony are alive and well," he added.

While many listeners recognize the social commentary of "Killing in the Name," others just hear it as an angry rock song, which leads to Morello clowning people on social media who criticize him for getting "political."

Rage, meanwhile, last performed in 2022 after announcing a reunion in 2019. In January 2024, drummer Brad Wilk said that the band "will not be touring or playing live again."

