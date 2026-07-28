Story of the Year and Silverstein announce fall leg of Camp Screamo tour

Story of the Year performs during the 2022 When We Were Young festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

2022 When We Were Young Festival

Story of the Year and Silverstein have announced a fall leg for their joint Camp Screamo tour.

The new dates kick off Nov. 16 in Seattle and wrap up Dec. 13 in Boston. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StoryoftheYear.net.

The summer leg of the Camp Screamo tour is currently ongoing and concludes Aug. 7 in Buffalo, New York.

Story of the Year is supporting their new album, A.R.S.O.N., which includes the single "Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)."

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