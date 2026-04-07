Story of the Year announces Camp Screamo tour with Silverstein

Story of the Year performs on stage at Fort Lauderdale Beach on December 04, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

Story of the Year is hitting the road with Silverstein on the Camp Screamo tour.

The joint outing launches July 12 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and concludes Aug. 7 in Buffalo, New York. The bill will also include Origami Angel.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StoryoftheYear.net.

Story of the Year released a new album called A.R.S.O.N. in February. It includes the single "Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)" and a collaboration with Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix.

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