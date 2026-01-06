Stitched Up Heart announces new album, '﻿Medusa'

Stitched Up Heart has announced a new album called Medusa.

The fourth full-length effort from the "Catch Me When I Fall" outfit arrives June 12. You can listen to lead single "GLITCH B****," featuring the band Conquer Divide, out now.

"'GLITCH B****' is a love letter to every fierce e-girl baddie out there shattering expectations, and leaving a trail of broken hearts in your digital wake," says Stitched Up Heart. "You're the queens of turning pixels into power, and making the internet pretty. Reminding us all that code is confidence and beauty's a weapon."

Stitched Up Heart will be on tour with Sebastian Bach starting in February.

Here's the Medusa track list:

"LOVE & DEATH"

"SICK SICK SICK"

"GLITCH B****"

"CANNIBAL"

"MEET ME AFTER LIFE"

"MEDUSA"

"BEAST"

"DEAD TO ME"

"DEVILICIOUS"

"EX-TERMINATION"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

