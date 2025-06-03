Stick 'em all: Metallica's Red Cross blood drive crosses 1,000 donations

Metallica has shared the progress of their ongoing blood drive in partnership with the Red Cross, which kicked off in April alongside the start of the band's U.S. tour.

According to a press release, 1,000 donations have been made so far.

"The Red Cross appreciates the impact this partnership has made in the lives of people in trauma situations, and those facing cancer and chronic conditions, like sickle cell disease," says Darren Irby, Red Cross executive director of national partnerships.

Irby continues, "Not only are donors who give regularly coming to give at these blood drives, but we are welcoming many new donors who have never given before – a true sign of how Metallica and All Within My Hands are inspiring people to give back across the country."

Remaining Metallica blood drive stops will take place in Houston, Denver and Santa Clara, California. For more info, visit RedCrossBlood.org/metallica. Those who donate will receive a limited-edition Metallica T-shirt, while supplies last.

