Static-X cancels 2026 tour dates due to 'serious medical issues'

Static-X has canceled the remainder of the band's 2026 tour dates due to "serious medical issues."

"The situation is unavoidable and requires immediate attention," the "Push It" band writes in a Facebook post published Monday. "We are very sorry for the inconvenience, and we promise to return to the stage, bigger, stronger and faster in 2027."

The band adds, "We appreciate your continued love and support and look forward to seeing you all again very soon!"

Static-X currently consists of bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay, all of whom played on the band's 1999 debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip, as well as an anonymous masked singer known only as Xer0 in place of late frontman Wayne Static, who died in 2014.

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