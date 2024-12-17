Static-X announces 2025 tour with GWAR

Static-X has announced a U.S. tour for 2025 alongside GWAR.

The outing kicks off May 23 in Tucson, Arizona, and concludes June 18 in Oklahoma City. The bill also includes Dope and A Killer's Confession.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Static-X.org.

Static-X is continuing to tour with the masked vocalist Xer0 in place of late frontman Wayne Static. They've also released two Project Regeneration albums featuring Static's final recordings and lyrics.

