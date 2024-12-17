Static-X announces 2025 tour with GWAR

Rob Zombie In Concert - Austin, TX Gary Miller/WireImage (Gary Miller/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Static-X has announced a U.S. tour for 2025 alongside GWAR.

The outing kicks off May 23 in Tucson, Arizona, and concludes June 18 in Oklahoma City. The bill also includes Dope and A Killer's Confession.

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Static-X.org.

Static-X is continuing to tour with the masked vocalist Xer0 in place of late frontman Wayne Static. They've also released two Project Regeneration albums featuring Static's final recordings and lyrics.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!