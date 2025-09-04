Static-X announces 25th anniversary ﻿'Wisconsin Death Trip'﻿ box set

Static-X has announced a reissue of their 1999 debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The two-disc box set will be available on vinyl and CD on Dec. 12. It includes remastered audio of the original album, plus a collection of demos, alternate versions and rarities.

Wisconsin Death Trip introduced Static-X's brand of "evil disco" industrial metal with songs like the single "Push It," as well as frontman Wayne Static's signature vertical hairstyle.

Static passed away in 2014. Original members Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay reformed Static-X in 2018 with an anonymous masked singer referred to as Xer0.

Static-X will launch a U.S. tour with Mudvayne Sept. 11 in Dubuque, Iowa.

