Static-X announces 25th anniversary ﻿'Wisconsin Death Trip'﻿ box set

'Wisconsin Death Trip' album artwork. (Warner Records)
By Josh Johnson

Static-X has announced a reissue of their 1999 debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The two-disc box set will be available on vinyl and CD on Dec. 12. It includes remastered audio of the original album, plus a collection of demos, alternate versions and rarities.

Wisconsin Death Trip introduced Static-X's brand of "evil disco" industrial metal with songs like the single "Push It," as well as frontman Wayne Static's signature vertical hairstyle.

Static passed away in 2014. Original members Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay reformed Static-X in 2018 with an anonymous masked singer referred to as Xer0.

Static-X will launch a U.S. tour with Mudvayne Sept. 11 in Dubuque, Iowa.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!