Starset premieres new single, "Brave New World"

Fearless Records

By Josh Johnson

Starset has premiered a new single called "Brave New World."

The track is available now via digital outlets and accompanied by a video that reflects Starset's ongoing sci-fi mythology. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

"Brave New World" follows Starset's 2021 album, HORIZONS, which spawned the single "INFECTED." The band also scored a hit in 2022 with their Breaking Benjamin collaboration, "Waiting on the Sky to Change."

Starset will play a run of U.S. headlining shows or, as they call them, "Demonstrations," starting May 11 in Atlanta.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

