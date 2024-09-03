Starset premieres puppet-filled video for "TokSik" single

Starset has premiered the video for their latest single, "TokSik."

The puppet-filled clip begins with a spaceship flown by lizard-people crashing on Earth. When a farmer stumbles upon the crash, he is infected by radioactive goo that turns him into a giant monster. As you might imagine, things deteriorate from there.

It ends with a shot of what is presumably a puppet version of frontman Dustin Bates scrolling through YouTube comments on his phone. When he gets to a comment posted by someone with the username @lizardman4eva reading, "You using AI made me lose respect for you. Higher (sic) actual artist next time," puppet Bates clicks the thumbs-up button.

You can watch the "TokSik" video streaming now on YouTube.

The song "TokSik" premiered in August. It follows the singles "Brave New World" and "DEGENERATE."

The most recent Starset album is 2021's HORIZONS.

