Starset announces US tour dates

Starset has announced a new run of U.S. tour dates.

The late summer outing, a continuation of Starset's spring Immersion: The Final Chapter tour, begins Aug. 31 in Columbus, Ohio, and wraps up Sept. 25 in Indianapolis.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StarsetOnline.com.

Starset dropped a new single, "Brave New World," in May. It follows their 2021 album, HORIZONS, and their 2022 hit Breaking Benjamin collaboration, "Waiting on the Sky to Change."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.