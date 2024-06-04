Starset announces US tour dates

Starset Perform In Berlin Frank Hoensch/Redferns (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Starset has announced a new run of U.S. tour dates.

The late summer outing, a continuation of Starset's spring Immersion: The Final Chapter tour, begins Aug. 31 in Columbus, Ohio, and wraps up Sept. 25 in Indianapolis.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StarsetOnline.com.

Starset dropped a new single, "Brave New World," in May. It follows their 2021 album, HORIZONS, and their 2022 hit Breaking Benjamin collaboration, "Waiting on the Sky to Change."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!