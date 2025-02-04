Star-studded FireAid benefit concerts estimated to have raised $100 million

Fundraising is still ongoing, but the FireAid benefit concerts, which took place Jan. 30 in Inglewood, California, raised more than $100 million for LA wildfire relief.

The concerts took place at both the Kia Forum and the Intuit Dome, and featured over 30 artists, including Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, No Doubt, Pink, Rod Stewart, John Mayer, Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, Gracie Abrams, Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, Jelly Roll, Sting, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day, Stephen Stills, Stevie Wonder and a reunited Nirvana.

The estimated amount raised included ticket sales, sponsorships, merchandise sales, donations from the public and private gifts, including $2.5 million from the Eagles and $1 million from U2. In addition, LA Clippers owners Steve and Connie Ballmer matched every pledge made during the concert stream, which was viewable on 28 streaming platforms and drew more than 50 million viewers.

If you missed it, the stream is still available via those platforms, including Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Hulu, Max and Paramount+.

As for where the money is going, the FireAid Grants Advisory Committee has been working to "identify key areas of need for maximum impact," according to a press release. The first grants will be awarded later in February.

