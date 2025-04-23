Staind schedules September tour dates

Staind has announced a run of U.S. tour dates for September.

The outing will run from Sept. 5 in Durant, Oklahoma, to Sept. 20 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StaindOfficial.com.

You can also catch Staind on their spring co-headlining tour with Breaking Benjamin, which launches Saturday in Brandon, Mississippi.

Staind's most recent album is 2023's Confessions of the Fallen, which marked their first record in over 10 years.

