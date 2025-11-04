Staind, Drowning Pool, Buckcherry added to 2026 Welcome to Rockville lineup

STAIND In Concert - Clarkston, MI Aaron Lewis of Staind performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 09, 2023 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Staind, Drowning Pool and Buckcherry have joined the lineup for the 2026 Welcome to Rockville festival.

Other new additions include 10 Years, Sick Puppies and Fozzy.

As previously reported, My Chemical Romance and Bring Me the Horizon will headline Welcome to Rockville 2026. Other announced artists so far include The Offspring, Rise Against, All That Remains, Atreyu, Ice Nine Kills and Sevendust.

Welcome to Rockville 2026 takes place May 7-10 in Daytona Beach, Florida. For more info, visit WelcometoRockville.com.

