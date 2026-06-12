Staind announces live '﻿Break the Cycle'﻿ 25th anniversary album

Staind has announced a new live album celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's 2001 breakout album, Break the Cycle.

The set collects live recordings of each of the 13 songs off the original Break the Cycle track list. It's due out Aug. 21.

You can watch the video for the live version of the single "It's Been Awhile" streaming now on YouTube.

Break the Cycle marked Staind's third album and spawned the singles "It's Been Awhile," "Fade," "Outside," "For You" and "Epiphany." It's been certified five-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Staind will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Break the Cycle with a U.S. tour launching in September.

In other 25th anniversary celebration news, Alien Ant Farm is putting out their 2001 effort ANThology, which includes the single "Movies" and their hit cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal," on vinyl for the first time on July 31.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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