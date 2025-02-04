Spotify pokes fun at Spiritbox/Poppy mix-up

Spotify is now poking fun at the Spiritbox and Poppy mix-up at the Grammys.

As previously reported, Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante was mistaken for Poppy during a red carpet interview ahead of Sunday's ceremony. Instead of correcting the interviewer, LaPlante decided to pretend to be Poppy and proceeded with the interview as the "New Way Out" artist.

Since then, Spotify has uploaded a photo of LaPlante to accompany its Kicka** Metal playlist while adding in the description, "Poppy on top of today's best Metal playlist."

The playlist includes Spiritbox's "Perfect Soul" and Poppy's "they're all around us."

Both Spiritbox and Poppy were nominated for the best metal performance Grammy, which went to Gojira.

