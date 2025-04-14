Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante joins Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella

Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante made a surprise appearance during rapper Megan Thee Stallion's set at Coachella on Sunday.

LaPlante joined Meg for the live debut of their collaborative 2024 song "TYG." You can watch footage of the performance via the archived Coachella YouTube livestream.

In addition to "TYG," Spiritbox collaborated with Meg for the 2023 "Rock Remix" of her single "Cobra."

Spiritbox is currently touring the U.S. in support of their new album, Tsunami Sea, which includes the single "Perfect Soul." The outing continues Monday in Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.