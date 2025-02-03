Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante confused for Poppy on Grammy red carpet

An interviewer on the red carpet during Sunday's Grammys lost some metal cred points after confusing Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante for Poppy.

Upon starting a conversation with LaPlante, the interviewer introduced the "Circle with Me" singer as "rock royalty, Poppy."

At first, LaPlante gave a confused look before deciding to just go with it, replying, "I am Poppy, and I'm really happy to be here."

Keeping up the ruse, LaPlante referenced Poppy's previous Grammy nod when asked about being nominated before. She later added, "I hope it's me [that wins] or Spiritbox and Courtney."

While the interview has since been removed from YouTube, presumably because of the mistake, Poppy shared it on her Instagram, while LaPlante posted a clip on her Instagram Story.

Both Spiritbox and Poppy were nominated in the best metal performance category for "Cellar Door" and the Knocked Loose collaboration "Suffocate," respectively. The award ended up going to Gojira for their 2024 Olympics opening ceremony song "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.