Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante joins Illenium onstage at Sphere residency

Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Before Metallica takes the stage at Sphere in October, Courtney LaPlante tested how the high-tech Las Vegas venue handles heavy metal.

The Spiritbox frontwoman made an appearance during DJ and producer Illenium's ongoing Sphere residency. She joined him onstage for a rendition of their 2022 collaboration, "Shivering."

You can watch footage of the joint performance now via Illenium's Instagram.

Illenium's residency supports his latest album, ODYSSEY, which includes a feature from Bring Me the Horizon.

This isn't the first time LaPlante has joined a cross-genre collaborator for a surprise live performance. She previously joined rapper Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella 2025 to debut their track, "TYG," live.

