Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, Amy Lee & Poppy tease possible collaboration

Behold, a new trinity of metal.

Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, Evanescence's Amy Lee and Poppy have all posted the same photo on Instagram, featuring the three of them standing beside each other, all sporting dark hair.

Fans in the comments are speculating that the trio could be uniting for a new collaborative song. Producer and former Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish also posted the image on his Instagram Story, perhaps hinting that he produced the possible track.

LaPlante and Poppy already made headlines earlier in 2025 when the latter was confused for the former during a Grammy red carpet interview. A number of fans reference the Grammy mix-up in the new post's comments, which include, "Amy Lee, poppy and poppy" and "Are they claiming Amy Lee as the third Poppy?"

Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.