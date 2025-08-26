Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, Amy Lee & Poppy tease possible collaboration

SPIRITBOX Spiritbox on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Behold, a new trinity of metal.

Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante, Evanescence's Amy Lee and Poppy have all posted the same photo on Instagram, featuring the three of them standing beside each other, all sporting dark hair.

Fans in the comments are speculating that the trio could be uniting for a new collaborative song. Producer and former Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist Jordan Fish also posted the image on his Instagram Story, perhaps hinting that he produced the possible track.

LaPlante and Poppy already made headlines earlier in 2025 when the latter was confused for the former during a Grammy red carpet interview. A number of fans reference the Grammy mix-up in the new post's comments, which include, "Amy Lee, poppy and poppy" and "Are they claiming Amy Lee as the third Poppy?"

Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!