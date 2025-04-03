Spiritbox teases 'the most ambitious thing we've ever done' with ﻿'Tsunami Sea﻿' tour

Spiritbox Perform At Alexandra Palace, London Joseph Okpako/WireImage (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Spiritbox will launch a U.S. tour in support of their new album, Tsunami Sea, Thursday in Dallas. As frontwoman Courtney LaPlante tells ABC Audio, the trek marks "the most ambitious thing we've ever done."

"Ever," she declares.

In putting the shows together, LaPlante took on the "fun challenge" of trying to bring an "arena-level show" to the theaters and clubs Spiritbox will be playing during the tour.

"To do that in a small environment, you have to be creative," LaPlante says. "You can't just rely on big, shiny, huge video walls and fire and stuff. You have to do something physically within the performance to engage people."

LaPlante adds that she hopes the Spiritbox live experience will feel like watching a play, in the sense that "when you're really engaged, the façade onstage becomes real to you."

"If I could have people suspend their disbelief for, like, an hour and a half and kinda get sucked into our world and what we're trying to say with our music, which is really just, like, to be understood as people, that would be such a win for us," LaPlante says.

Tsunami Sea is out now. It includes the single "Perfect Soul."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

