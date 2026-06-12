Spiritbox teams up with SLANDER and Vastive for new song, 'Under My Skin'

Spiritbox has returned to the EDM world.

After previously teaming up with Illenium in 2022 for the single "Shivering," the "Perfect Soul" metallers have now united with the DJ acts SLANDER and Vastive for a track called "Under My Skin."

You can watch the "Under My Skin" video streaming now on YouTube.

In addition to their electronic collaborations, Spiritbox has crossed over into the rap world thanks to their songs with Megan Thee Stallion.

Spiritbox's most recent album is 2025's Tsunami Sea. They're currently on tour with Evanescence.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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