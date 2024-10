Spiritbox has reunited with Megan Thee Stallion.

After working with the rapper on a remix of her song "Cobra," the Canadian metallers guest on a new Meg song called "TYG."

You can listen to "TYG" now via digital outlets. It's also included on Meg's new Megan: Act II deluxe album, out now.

Spiritbox released their latest single, "Soft Spine," in September. They're currently on tour with Korn.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

