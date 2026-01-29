Spiritbox returns to the 'big kids table' with third Grammy nomination

Spiritbox is headed back to the Grammys for the third straight year.

After being previously nominated in 2024 and 2025, the Canadian metallers are once again up for best metal performance for the 2026 ceremony with their song "Soft Spine." For guitarist Mike Stringer, getting nominated for a Grammy feels like being "invited to the big kids table."

"It's a huge honor," Stringer tells ABC Audio. "It's something that you think about your entire life, and then when it happens, you're like, 'Holy s***.' It's very unbelievable."

That feeling is only amplified once you actually arrive at the Grammys.

"It's just a whole thing, it's crazy," Stringer says. "It's something that you never think that you're gonna be involved in, and then you get there, and it's just, like, go go go. There's all these people you never thought in a million years you'd be in the same room with, all these cameras, everyone's dressed to the nines."

We'll see if the third time is the charm for Spiritbox, but Stringer says he'll be happy either way.

"Honestly, if we're invited, that's incredible," Stringer says. "If we win, that's also incredible, but just being asked to go and being recognized by that whole board is just nuts."

The 2026 Grammys will air Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Spiritbox will be performing during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, which streams on YouTube Sunday beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Grammys will air on ABC in 2027.

