Spiritbox releases updated 'Tsunami Sea' album with two live bonus tracks

Pale Chord/Rise Records
By Josh Johnson

Spiritbox has released an updated version of their new album, Tsunami Sea, featuring two live bonus tracks.

The expanded set, dubbed the Tsunami Sea Live Bonus Edition, includes live versions of the opening track "Fata Morgana" and the single "Perfect Soul," recorded in London and Paris, respectively.

The "Fata Morgana" performance is also accompanied by a live video streaming on YouTube.

You can download Tsunami Sea Live Bonus Edition now exclusively through TsunamiSea.com. It'll only be available through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The original Tsunami Sea, which marks Spiritbox's sophomore album, dropped on Friday. Spiritbox will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!