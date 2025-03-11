Spiritbox releases updated 'Tsunami Sea' album with two live bonus tracks

Spiritbox has released an updated version of their new album, Tsunami Sea, featuring two live bonus tracks.

The expanded set, dubbed the Tsunami Sea Live Bonus Edition, includes live versions of the opening track "Fata Morgana" and the single "Perfect Soul," recorded in London and Paris, respectively.

The "Fata Morgana" performance is also accompanied by a live video streaming on YouTube.

You can download Tsunami Sea Live Bonus Edition now exclusively through TsunamiSea.com. It'll only be available through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The original Tsunami Sea, which marks Spiritbox's sophomore album, dropped on Friday. Spiritbox will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.