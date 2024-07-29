Spiritbox mourns late bassist Bill Crook: "We'll love you forever"

Pale Chord Music/Rise Records

By Josh Johnson

Spiritbox has shared a tribute to late bassist Bill Crook.

As previously reported, Crook's passing was announced on July 24 by longtime collaborator Kai Turmann, who described him as "a friend to so many, and a dear friend to me."

In a Facebook post Sunday alongside a photo of Crook, Spiritbox writes, "We'll remember you forever. We'll miss you forever. We'll love you forever, Bill."

Crook played in Spiritbox from 2018 to 2022 and contributed to the band's 2021 full-length debut album, Eternal Blue. Upon announcing Crook's departure, Spiritbox shared, "This decision was mutual and with no hard feelings."

