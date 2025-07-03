Spiritbox to make late-night TV debut on ﻿'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Spiritbox is set to make their late-night TV debut.

The "Perfect Soul" metallers will perform on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 7, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET.

The Kimmel performance continues an eventful year for Spiritbox, which has also included the release of their new album, Tsunami Sea, a U.S. headlining tour and dates in Europe opening for Linkin Park. They also had a viral Grammy moment when frontwoman Courtney LaPlante was confused for Poppy during a red carpet interview.

Poppy, by the way, previously made headlines for her 2024 Kimmel performance alongside Knocked Loose, which has over 2.6 million views on YouTube. Maybe she'll show up for Spiritbox's performance, too.

