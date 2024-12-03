Spiritbox announces ﻿﻿US tour supporting '﻿Tsunami Sea﻿' album

Spiritbox has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, Tsunami Sea.

The headlining run kicks off April 3 in Dallas and wraps up May 10 in Los Angeles. Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Spiritbox.com.

Tsunami Sea is due out March 7. It's the full-length sophomore follow-up to Spiritbox's 2021 debut, Eternal Blue.

Spiritbox's 2025 plans also include opening select dates on Linkin Park's world tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.