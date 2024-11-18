Spiritbox announces sophomore album, ﻿'Tsunami Sea'

Spiritbox has announced a new album called Tsunami Sea.

The sophomore effort from the "Circle with Me" metallers is due out March 7. It's the follow-up to Spiritbox's 2021 full-length debut, Eternal Blue.

Tsunami Sea includes the previously released single "Soft Spine." A second cut, titled "Perfect Soul," is out now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video premieres Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Here's the Tsunami Sea track list:

"Fata Morgana"

"Black Rainbow"

"Perfect Soul"

"Keep Sweet"

"Soft Spine"

"Tsunami Sea"

"A Haven with Two Faces"

"No Loss, No Love"

"Crystal Roses"

"Ride the Wave"

"Deep End"

