Spiritbox announces sophomore album, ﻿'Tsunami Sea'

Spiritbox has announced a new album called Tsunami Sea.
The sophomore effort from the "Circle with Me" metallers is due out March 7. It's the follow-up to Spiritbox's 2021 full-length debut, Eternal Blue.
Tsunami Sea includes the previously released single "Soft Spine." A second cut, titled "Perfect Soul," is out now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video premieres Monday at 3 p.m. ET.
Here's the Tsunami Sea track list:
"Fata Morgana"
"Black Rainbow"
"Perfect Soul"
"Keep Sweet"
"Soft Spine"
"Tsunami Sea"
"A Haven with Two Faces"
"No Loss, No Love"
"Crystal Roses"
"Ride the Wave"
"Deep End"
