Spiritbox announces fall US tour

Spiritbox has announced a fall U.S. tour.

The headlining run kicks off Nov. 12 in Ontario, California, and will wrap up Dec. 7 in Wallingford, Connecticut. Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Spiritbox.com.

The tour news comes after Spiritbox made their late-night TV debut Monday on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, during which they played their song "Soft Spine." You can watch their performance on YouTube.

"Soft Spine" appears on Spiritbox's new album, Tsunami Sea, which dropped in March. It also includes the single "Perfect Soul."

