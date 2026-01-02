Soundgarden teases 'there's more to come in 2026'

After getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025, Soundgarden is teasing more activity in the coming year.

"2025 was super busy!" the "Black Hole Sun" outfit writes in an Instagram Story. "There's more to come in 2026!"

We'll see if that means the release of the final Soundgarden album, which the band had been working on prior to the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017. The material has long been in limbo due to a dispute between Soundgarden and the late Cornell's estate, handled by his widow, Vicky Cornell.

In 2023, Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell announced they'd reached an agreement to allow the release of new music, however, drummer Matt Cameron shared in an interview later that year that plans for the record were still on hold.

The surviving Soundgarden members -- Cameron, guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Ben Shepherd -- reunited at the Rock Hall induction ceremony in November to perform alongside Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, as well as guest vocalists Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlile. They also reunited with original bassist Hiro Yamamoto.

"Thank you for your continued love and support," Soundgarden's post continues. "Thank you for guiding us into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We felt your affection during the induction ceremony and it made us proud."

Highlights from the ceremony aired during an ABC special Thursday, which is now available to stream on Hulu.

