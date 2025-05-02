Soundgarden members, Steven Tyler added to Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert

The lineup for the upcoming Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert keeps getting larger.

In an article about the show that includes interviews with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne for The Guardian, the writer notes, "[W]hen I speak to Sharon, she informs me that Soundgarden and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler are the latest additions."

Presumably, Sharon is referring to surviving Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd. The trio has performed together multiple times since the 2017 death of frontman Chris Cornell, including at the 2019 Cornell tribute concert and most recently in December with guest vocalist Shaina Shepherd.

Soundgarden was also just announced as an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Black Sabbath concert, dubbed Back to the Beginning, will take place July 5 in the band's hometown of Birmingham, England. It will be headlined by original Sabbath members Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, and will also feature an Ozzy solo set, all of which will mark the Prince of Darkness' last-ever live performance.

Ozzy, who's been dealing with various health issues that have kept him from performing a full live show for nearly seven years, tells The Guardian that he and Sabbath will be "only playing a couple of songs each."

The rest of the lineup includes Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Alice in Chains, Pantera and Halestorm.

