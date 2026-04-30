Sons of Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell paying tribute to late father on tour

Phil Campbell performs at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2015 in Glastonbury, England. (Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

The children of late Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, who played with their father in the band the Bastard Sons, have announced a tour paying tribute to their dad.

The European trek kicks off in July and includes dates supporting Judas Priest.

"We are heading back to the stage, fueled by a mission that goes beyond the music," reads a post to the Bastard Sons' Facebook. "Following the passing of our father, Phil Campbell, the band is moving forward with an unwavering sense of strength, heart, and purpose, ensuring that the rock and roll flame he ignited continues to roar."

"What began as a raw, high-energy family project has now matured into a powerful symbol of both tribute and evolution," the post continues. "Fans can expect a show that is exactly what our dad would have demanded: loud, honest, and uncompromising rock 'n' roll."

Campbell was a member of Motörhead from 1984 until the band's dissolution following the 2015 death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister. Campbell died in March at age 64.

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