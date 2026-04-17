Sons of Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell to pay tribute to rocker with two memorial concerts

Phil Campbell from Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons performs at Cafe de la Danse on September 27, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)

The sons of late Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell have announced two concerts in memory of their rock star father.

Campbell used to perform with his sons — Todd Campbell, Dane Campbell and Tyla Campbell — under the moniker Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons. The group took to social media to update fans on the future of the group, where they revealed plans for the two shows.

“We originally had a number of live performances planned for 2026, and many of you have been wondering whether the band would continue without our dad,” reads the post. “While everything is still extremely raw for us right now, we’re pleased to confirm that we will be going ahead with two very special shows.”

The two U.K. concerts are happening Aug. 22 at Chepstow Castle in Chepstow, Wales, and Sept. 5 at the Hella Rock Festival in Coventry, England.

“These shows will be dedicated as memorial concerts to celebrate the life of our dad, and it would mean a lot to us to see as many of you there as possible,” the post continues. “We’ll also have more shows to announce very soon.”

Phil Campbell passed away March 13 at age 64.

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