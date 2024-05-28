Social Distortion headlining inaugural Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise

Social Distortion Performs At The House Of Blues Phillip Faraone/WireImage (Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Social Distortion is headlining the inaugural Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise.

The sea-faring concert is named after "Little Steven" Van Zandt, guitarist for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. It takes place May 9-13, 2025.

The bill also features fellow punk mainstays X and Rocket from the Crypt, among others. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit UndergroundGarageCruise.com.

Social D returned to the road in 2024 after frontman Mike Ness was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2023. They toured with Bad Religion and are set to play the No Values festival in June.

