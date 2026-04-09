Social Distortion releases new ﻿'Born to Kill﻿' song, 'Partners in Crime'

Social Distortion has premiered a new song called "Partners in Crime," a track off the band's upcoming album, Born to Kill.

"'Partners in Crime' is about finding your voice, especially if you weren't allowed or if it didn't matter," frontman Mike Ness says in a statement. "And finding comfort in others who share the same sentiment, angst and rage. Strength in unity."

Born to Kill, which also includes the previously released title track, is due out May 8. It marks the first Social D album in 15 years and their first since Ness was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2023.

Social Distortion will launch a U.S. tour in support of Born to Kill in August.

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