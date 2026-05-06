Social Distortion drops new ﻿'Born to Kill'﻿ song, 'The Way Things Were'

Social Distortion has debuted a new song called "The Way Things Were," a track off the band's upcoming album, Born to Kill.

"The Way Things Were" marks the third Born to Kill track to be released, following "Partners in Crime" and the title track.

Born to Kill will arrive in full on Friday. It marks the first Social D album in 15 years and their first since frontman Mike Ness announced in 2023 he'd been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

Social Distortion will launch a U.S. tour in August. You can catch them perform on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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