Social Distortion announces new ﻿'Born to Kill'﻿ album + US tour

Social Distortion has announced a new album called Born to Kill.

The eighth studio effort from the punk vets is due out May 8. You can listen to the title track and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Born to Kill is the first Social D album since 2011's Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes and their first since frontman Mike Ness was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2023.

"Born To Kill is more than the conclusion to a 15-year wait between Social Distortion albums, it's a revelation," a press release reads. "11 songs of pure, unadulterated rock 'n' roll fury, joy and catharsis, all imbued with the signature blend of defiance and world-weariness that has made founder Mike Ness a poet and sage to the dispossessed for more than 40 years."

Social D has also announced a U.S. tour, running from Aug. 25 in Phoenix to Oct. 3 in San Diego. The bill will also include The Descendents and The Chats.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SocialDistortion.com.

