SOAD's Shavo Odadjian launches new band, Seven Hours After Violet

Sumerian Records

By Josh Johnson

System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has launched a new band called Seven Hours After Violet.

You can listen to the project's debut single, "Paradise," now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Odadjian's other bands outside of System include AcHoZeN with rapper RZA and North Kingsley.

Meanwhile, Odadjian's SOAD bandmate Serj Tankian released a new solo single, "A.F. Day," in May.

System, of course, hasn't released a new album since 2005.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

