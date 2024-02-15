Smokin' in the toys room: New Mötley Crüe action figures released

You can now bring Mötley Crüe home sweet home in action figure form.

The toy company Super7 is releasing plastic recreations of Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars, complete with "the infamous makeup, the big hair, and the stage image that defined Mötley Crüe in the 1980s."

Each figure stands 3.75 inches tall and costs $20. You can also buy a four-pack featuring all members for $80, which may be the closest thing you'll get to a reunion of the classic Mötley lineup nowadays — the band's been involved in legal action with Mars following the guitarist's 2022 retirement from touring, which ultimately led to his departure from the group.

To buy your own Mötley Crüe action figures, visit Super7.com.

