The Smashing Pumpkins reunite with producer Butch Vig for new single

The Smashing Pumpkins have reunited with Butch Vig.

Billy Corgan has announced that the band recorded a new song with the producer and Garbage drummer for the first time since working with him on their 1993 album, Siamese Dream.

"Back in the studio with Butch Vig for the first time in 32 years!" Corgan writes in an Instagram post. "[Guitarist] James [Iha], [drummer] Jimmy [Chamberlin], and I had an awesome time recording this new single."

Corgan speaks about the song further in a video posted to his Substack, in which he says the unnamed song will be released later in 2026 and was recorded for a "specific purpose."

Vig produced Siamese Dream and the Pumpkins' 1991 debut album, Gish. In between, he became known as the producer for Nirvana's gigantic 1991 album Nevermind.

Along with reuniting with a figure from their past, the Pumpkins are looking back on their 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, which they're performing in full during their U.S. Rats in a Cage tour. The tour, which kicks off in September, will also feature a second, career-spanning set.

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