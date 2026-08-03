The Smashing Pumpkins perform 'Thirty-Three' with Olivia Rodrigo at Lollapalooza

The Smashing Pumpkins perform during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo seems so infinitely sad for a girl who keeps performing with alt-rock legends she loves.

Having previously taken the stage with Weezer and The Cure's Robert Smith, Rodrigo has now played with The Smashing Pumpkins.

The pop star joined Billy Corgan and company onstage during their headlining Lollapalooza set on Friday for a rendition of the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness single "Thirty-Three."

You can watch footage of the moment Rodrigo took the stage on the Pumpkins' Facebook.

The Pumpkins set also included guest appearances by Yungblud and former bassist Melissa Auf der Maur. The performance marked the first time the Pumpkins have played Lollapalooza since it moved permanently to their hometown of Chicago in 2005.

The Smashing Pumpkins will launch their Rats in a Cage U.S. tour in September, which will feature one set dedicated to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and another feature a career-spanning set.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.