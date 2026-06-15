The Smashing Pumpkins to perform at America250 concert in LA

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Smashing Pumpkins are performing during an upcoming America250 concert in Los Angeles celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The show, dubbed America's Block Party, takes place on July 4 at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The lineup also includes Chris Stapleton and host Queen Latifah.

"Playing the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 4 for America’s 250th is a rare kind of moment," says Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin in a statement. "We've always believed in the power of music to be a unifying principle. It brings people together and allows them to express themselves in a forum that has a common destination- and it allows all of us the opportunity to participate in a celebration that has meaning, history, and impact."

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT and will cost $17.76. Proceeds will benefit Feeding America, and 5,000 complimentary tickets will be donated to first responders, veterans and active-duty service members.

For more info, visit America250.org.

Established by Congress in 2016, America250 is described as "the only national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to help lead the celebration and commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence," according to the website.

A different organization, Freedom 250, previously announced the Great American State Fair concert series taking place in June and July in Washington, D.C., to similarly mark America's 250th anniversary. However, many of the announced artists have since dropped out, including Poison's Bret Michaels, Martina McBride and The Commodores.

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