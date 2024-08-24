Slipknot's Sid Wilson hospitalized after burning himself in accident

Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson was taken to the hospital after burning himself in an accident.

In a statement posted to Instagram Friday, the masked metallers write, "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body," adding that he's "recovering with his family."

Wilson posted multiple videos of himself Friday in the hospital, in which he says he "had an explosion in my face," and that he suffered "serious burns to my face and my arms."

"I'm OK, I'm gonna be OK," he says.

Kelly Osbourne, with whom Wilson shares a child, accompanied him to the hospital. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, Osbourne says, "This is why you don't f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything."

Wilson is expected to return to the live stage alongside Slipknot for their next show, scheduled for Sept. 1 at the Rocklahoma festival.

"He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon," the Knot's statement reads.

