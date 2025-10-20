Slipknot's Sid Wilson launches new label, Vomit Face Records

Sid Wilson of Slipknot performs headlining Day 5 of the 52nd Festival D'été Quebec (FEQ2019) on the Bell Stage at the Plains of Abraham in The Battlefields Park on July 8, 2019 in Quebec City, Canada. (Ollie Millington/Redferns)

Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson has launched a new record label dubbed Vomit Face Records.

"Vomit Face Records is about tearing down the walls," Wilson says. "This is for the artists who don't fit in and never wanted to. It's rebels in motion that unapologetically stand out. It's to celebrate imperfection, people making real art out of the mess in a world that rewards fake. It's where the sound, hard work and spirit collide and no one can tell you how to look or feel."

"Real art isn't pretty, it should stir something slightly uncomfortable and break down those walls to create something new inside of you," he continues. "It's a place for the misfits to have a voice and a place to make their own."

The debut Vomit Face Records release is a single called "Take It Back" by rapper Lil Bushwick, son of late Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill, which posthumously features vocals from his father. The track was co-produced by Wilson and Limp Bizkit's DJ Lethal.

In addition to starting his own label, we're guessing Wilson is preparing for his wedding to Kelly Osbourne. Wilson proposed to the daughter of the late Ozzy Osbourne backstage during the Back to the Beginning concert in July.

