Slipknot's ﻿'Look Outside Your Window'﻿ album to be released wide

Slipknot's long-shelved album Look Outside Your Window is getting a wide release.

The record, which was previously a Record Store Day 2026 release, will be available on vinyl and Digipak CD on June 12.

You can preorder your copy now in several different variants via Shop.lookoutsideyourwindow.com.

Look Outside Your Window was recorded by Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Jim Root, Sid Wilson and Shawn "Clown" Crahan during the sessions for the band's 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone. It has been long sought after by Knot completists and those intrigued by its purported experimental sound, which the band members compared to Radiohead in interviews.

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