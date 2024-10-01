Slipknot's Corey Taylor & Clown compete — in masks — on '﻿Hot Ones Versus'

Slipknot has been thrilling metal fans and scaring parents with their giant riffs and terrifying masks for over 25 years. But can they handle the Wings of Death?

Frontman Corey Taylor and percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan compete in the latest episode of Hot Ones Versus. In the spin-off of the popular YouTube series, guests ask each other personal questions, and if they choose not to answer, they must eat a hot chicken wing. That was especially challenging for the Knot members, since they appeared on the show while wearing their onstage masks.

In one round, Taylor is tasked with ranking the artistic quality of three of the artists he's had feuds with: Limp Bizkit, Machine Gun Kelly and Nickelback.

"If I were to answer with my current self, I would say that a lot of the things that I said were based off of my own ego, my own insecurities, my own arrogance," Taylor says. However, he still chooses to answer while channeling his past "ugly ego," and ranks Limp Bizkit as the best, mgk in the middle and Nickleback last.

However, Taylor does elect to eat a wing instead of calling out an artist who lip-synchs onstage.

The contest also included Taylor and Clown attempting to live up to their band name and tie an actual slipknot, and destroy a piñata in honor of the group's recent 25th anniversary. In the end, Clown had to eat fewer Wings of Death than Taylor and thus is declared the Hot Ones Versus winner.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.